Rondo (calf), who has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Suns, will be held out for rest purposes in the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday against Golden State, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Considering that Rondo be making his season debut in Phoenix after missing multiple weeks with the calf issue, the Lakers are understandably acting cautiously with his usage coming off the injury. Rondo will likely play only a small role off the bench versus the Suns, so his absence Wednesday won't necessarily open up an abundance of minutes for reserve point guards Quinn Cook and Alex Caruso.