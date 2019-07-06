Rondo agreed Saturday to re-sign with the Lakers on a two-year deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Injuries limited the veteran to just 46 games (29 starts) with the Lakers last season, during which he averaged 9.2 points, 8.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 29.8 minutes. Though the Lakers added another free-agent point guard in Quinn Cook earlier Saturday, Rondo profiles as the leading candidate to handle top-unit duties. He could see his playing time and usage plummet, however, with the Lakers bringing in superstar Anthony Davis earlier this offseason to team up with LeBron James.