Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Will see specialist Thursday
Rondo (hand) will see a hand specialist Thursday, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Rondo is recovering from right hand surgery, notably getting his hand drained Monday due to swelling. He's out for Thursday's game against the Rockets, so it appears Rondo's next chance to play is Saturday against the Hornets if he gets good news.
