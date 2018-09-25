Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Will start to begin season
Rondo will start at point guard to begin the season while Lonzo Ball works back from knee surgery, Kyle Boon of CBS Sports reports.
Ball was medically cleared last week, but coach Luke Walton is taking a conservative approach with his return to full basketball activities. Rondo may not keep the starting job for the entire year, but could see a boost in his minutes early on.
More News
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Reaches agreement with Lakers•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Limited by groin issues in Game 5 loss•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Delivers a delicacy of delicious dimes Friday•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Stellar all-around line in Game 2 loss•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Productive in Game 1 loss•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Double-double in Game 3 win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...