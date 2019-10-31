Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Won't play Friday
Coach Frank Vogel said Rondo (calf) will not play Friday against the Mavericks, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Rondo will travel with the Lakers but won't play Friday as he continues to work his way back from a right calf strain. He's still being considered day-to-day by the Lakers, though the team recently reduced his workload in order to help him heal.
