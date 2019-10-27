Rondo (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

Rondo was considered questionable for Sunday's game but he'll season debut will now have to wait until at least Tuesday. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com, coach Frank Vogel said the veteran point guard is still dealing with some discomfort with his calf. Quinn Cook and Alex Caruso figure to see increased run in his absence.