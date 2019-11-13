Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Won't play Wednesday
Rondo will rest during Wednesday's contest against Golden State, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Rondo will be making his season debut Tuesday versus Phoenix but will reportedly be rested in the back-to-back matchup Wednesday. Avery Bradley will presumably start at point guard once again with Rondo out versus the Warriors.
