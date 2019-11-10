Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Won't return Sunday
Rondo (calf) will not return to action Sunday against the Raptors, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
A calf strain has so far prevented Rondo from making his season debut. He worked out Saturday in hopes of returning Sunday but will wind up requiring at least a little more time.
