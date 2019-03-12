Lakers' Reggie Bullock: Back in starting five
Bullock will start Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sports reports.
Bullock will move back into the lineup at shooting guard after coming off the bench in Saturday's loss to the Celtics. The Lakers will stick with Rajon Rondo at the one, while LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and JaVale McGee start up front.
More News
-
Lakers' Reggie Bullock: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Lakers' Reggie Bullock: Struggling to produce for new team•
-
Lakers' Reggie Bullock: Hits four triples Thursday•
-
Lakers' Reggie Bullock: Bounces back in second start•
-
Lakers' Reggie Bullock: Struggles in Sunday's loss•
-
Lakers' Reggie Bullock: Starting Sunday•
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...