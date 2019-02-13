Bullock totaled 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two steals, one assist and a block over 35 minutes in the Lakers' loss to the Hawks on Tuesday.

Bullock recovered nicely from a poor performance in Sunday's debut for the Lakers, finishing with a well-rounded stat line and canning three three-pointers. It was an encouraging performance for Bullock, but games like this are probably pretty close to his ceiling on his new team that already features some great scoring options.

