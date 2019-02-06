Lakers' Reggie Bullock: Expected to debut Sunday
Bullock (not injury related) is set to make his Lakers debut Sunday against the 76ers, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Bullock won't be around the team in time to play Thursday at Boston, but he's planning on meeting the Lakers in Philadelphia prior to Sunday's action. A 38.8 percent three-point shooter, Bullock could help provide some stable floor spacing on the wing for Los Angeles. Depending on what happens ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, Bullock may start or come off the bench.
