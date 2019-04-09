Lakers' Reggie Bullock: Game-time decision Tuesday
Bullock (neck) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Portland.
Bullock has missed seven of his team's last nine contests due to a neck issue, and he's now in danger of missing the final regular-season game of the 2018-2019. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jemerrio Jones would likely benefit if Bullock is ruled out prior to tipoff.
More News
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...