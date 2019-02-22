Lakers' Reggie Bullock: Hits four triples Thursday
Bullock ended with 14 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 victory over Houston.
Bullock hit four triples in Thursday's victory, helping the Lakers to a much-needed victory. Bullock appears as though he is going to have a sizeable role for his new team, however, presents as more of a three-point streamer in standard formats.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...