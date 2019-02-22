Bullock ended with 14 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 victory over Houston.

Bullock hit four triples in Thursday's victory, helping the Lakers to a much-needed victory. Bullock appears as though he is going to have a sizeable role for his new team, however, presents as more of a three-point streamer in standard formats.