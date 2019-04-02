Lakers' Reggie Bullock: Probable for Tuesday
Bullock is considered probable for Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City due to right plantar fasciitis.
Bullock logged 23 minutes in Sunday's contest after missing four straight games with the same issue, so this designation is likely a precaution. Expect the North Carolina product to gain clearance closer to tipoff.
