Lakers' Reggie Bullock: Probable vs. Pistons
Bullock is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Pistons due to a left foot contusion.
Bullock's stop on the injury report appears to be nothing more than precautionary, and the sharpshooter is expected to remain in the lineup for Friday's game. With LeBron James (rest) out Friday, Bullock could be leaned upon for more scoring than normal against his former team.
