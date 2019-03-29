Lakers' Reggie Bullock: Questionable again Friday
Bullock (foot) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against Charlotte.
Bullock was listed as questionable for Wednesday's tilt with Utah, but he failed to play due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The Lakers should get a better feel for his status following Friday morning's shootaround.
More News
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.