Lakers' Reggie Bullock: Questionable for Sunday
Bullock (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Bullock has missed the past four games as he continues to deal with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. More information should come out on his status closer to tip-off. If he is forced to miss the game, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Lance Stephenson should see larger roles.
More News
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.