Bullock (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Bullock has missed the past four games as he continues to deal with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. More information should come out on his status closer to tip-off. If he is forced to miss the game, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Lance Stephenson should see larger roles.