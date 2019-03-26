Bullock (foot) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Bullock missed the previous game due to plantar fasciitis that he's continuing to deal with. In his absence, Lance Stephenson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope should see extended roles. More information on his status should come out following the team's morning activities on Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories