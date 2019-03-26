Lakers' Reggie Bullock: Questionable for Tuesday
Bullock (foot) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Bullock missed the previous game due to plantar fasciitis that he's continuing to deal with. In his absence, Lance Stephenson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope should see extended roles. More information on his status should come out following the team's morning activities on Tuesday.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...