Lakers' Reggie Bullock: Ready to roll
Bullock (foot) has been cleared to play Sunday against New Orleans.
Bullock has missed the last four matchups due to plantar fasciitis, but he'll return to the court and is slated to come off the bench Sunday. Considering the Lakers massive injury list, expect Bullock to log a solid chunk of minutes.
