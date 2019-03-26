Bullock (foot) won't take the court Tuesday against the Wizards, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Bullock was initially listed as questionable for Tuesday's clash, but he evidently didn't fare well in morning shootaround and is slated to miss his second consecutive game. With Josh Hart (knee) also out, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope appears in line for the start at shooting guard.

