Bullock is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Kings due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

Bullock was nursing foot issues just over a week ago and they appear to have resurfaced. With Bullock being a late scratch Sunday, Lance Stephenson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope should both be in line for extended minutes on the wing and in the backcourt.

