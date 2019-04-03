Bullock totaled 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 119-103 loss to the Thunder.

Bullock (foot) had been considered probable but ultimately gave it a go and earned the third-most minutes on the team. He isn't the flashiest option for fantasy purposes, but he's still worthy of consideration in deeper formats thanks to his high minute totals and three-point shooting ability.