Lakers' Reggie Bullock: Scores 13 points in 30 minutes
Bullock totaled 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 119-103 loss to the Thunder.
Bullock (foot) had been considered probable but ultimately gave it a go and earned the third-most minutes on the team. He isn't the flashiest option for fantasy purposes, but he's still worthy of consideration in deeper formats thanks to his high minute totals and three-point shooting ability.
More News
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...