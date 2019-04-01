Bullock (foot) came off the bench and supplied 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes in Sunday's 130-102 win over the Pelicans.

Returning to action after a four-game absence, Bullock established a new high in points since joining the Lakers prior to February's trade deadline. Prior to getting hurt, Bullock had been deployed as a starter, so it wouldn't be surprised if he moved back to the top unit for Tuesday's game in Oklahoma City. Lance Stephenson would be most at risk of losing his spot in the starting five in that scenario after turning in an 0-for-7 outing Sunday.