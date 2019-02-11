Bullock posted two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists, two blocks, one rebound, and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 143-120 loss to the 76ers.

Bullock struggled offensively in his Lakers debut. However, he did hand out a few dimes and swat a couple blocks, thus salvaging an otherwise horrendous stat line. The fact that Bullock drew the start in this his first game with the team bodes well for his value moving forward. Still, this squad is a lot more loaded with depth along the wing than than the Pistons. As a result, Bullock might find it difficult to maintain the averages he was producing in Detroit, especially if Josh Hart's knee issues don't linger much longer and Lonzo Ball (ankle) returns in the near future.