Bullock played only 20 minutes and finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and two rebounds Wednesday in the Lakers' 115-99 loss to the Nuggets.

The trade-deadline acquisition of Bullock has done nothing to help the rudderless Lakers, who have lost six of their last seven games to drop to 30-35 for the season. While Bullock surely wasn't expected to be a savior, his averages of 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.7 triples and 1.4 assists in 30.2 minutes per game over 10 appearances have rendered him a major disappointment for his new squad.