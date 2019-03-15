Lakers' Reggie Bullock: Will play Friday
Bullock (foot) is available Friday against the Pistons, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
As expected, Bullock will play through a foot bruise. Over the past seven games, he's averaging 6.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in 25.0 minutes.
