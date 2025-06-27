Lakers' RJ Davis: Inks deal with Lakers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with Los Angeles on Thursday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Davis will have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot after putting pen to paper with the Lakers. The former Tar Heel possesses plenty of firepower on the offensive end, where he averaged 17.2 points in 37 matchups a season ago with North Carolina, though his efficiency from three dipped notably during his senior year.