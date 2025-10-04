Davis finished Friday's 103-81 preseason loss to Phoenix with 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one steal.

Davis ended up leading the Lakers bench in scoring and finished second on the team in that category behind Austin Reaves (20). Davis signed an Exhibition 10 contract with the Lakers in late June and is considered a longshot to make the 15-man roster at the end of training camp, but more strong performances like Friday would certainly help him make his case.