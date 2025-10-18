Hachimura tallied 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT, 4-5 3Pt), a rebound, an assist and a steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 117-116 preseason loss to the Kings.

Hachimura's usage load will be massive as the season begins, as the team will rely on him to fill the gap left by LeBron James (sciatica). While a number of players will pitch in to make up for the scoring gap, Hachimura and Deandre Ayton will handle the duties inside, providing a stable core for the rest of LA's playmakers.