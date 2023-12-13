Hachimura provided seven points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a steal through 29 minutes in a 127-125 heartbreaker to the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Hachimura has been solid for the Lakers over the past three games, which coincides with his return from injury. During that stretch, he's averaged 8.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.3 steals over 23.7 minutes. His role as the backup power forward behind LeBron James seems to be established, so expect Hachimura to continue producing similar numbers, barring injury or sudden lineup changes.