Hachimura (nasal fracture) is available for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Hachimura last played on Nov. 22 and finally has the green light to play after undergoing a procedure to address his nasal fracture. The Lakers are starting to get healthier, as Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) is expected to make his season debut Saturday. That may not be good news for Hachimura's fantasy appeal, as the frontcourt is going to be very crowded moving forward.