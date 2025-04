Hachimura (knee) is not on the injury report for Game 1 against the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Hachimura is not on the injury report for the series opener, so he should handle his regular workload in a starting role for the Lakers. Hachimura averaged 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals per game in 59 regular-season appearances.