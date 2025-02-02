Hachimura (calf) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Knicks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Hachimura has been nursing a left calf soreness but will be available to play Saturday in New York. The veteran forward is averaging 12.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 50 percent from the floor this season for the Lakers.