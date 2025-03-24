Hachimura (knee) is available for Monday's game against Orlando, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Monday will mark Hachimura's second appearance following a 12-game absence with a knee issue, and head coach JJ Redick says the veteran forward will have a minutes restriction against the Magic, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports. Hachimura logged 18 minutes in Saturday's game against Chicago, so fantasy managers should expect a similar workload in this one.
More News
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Upgraded to probable Monday•
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Iffy to play Monday•
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Poor production in return•
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Ready to play vs. Chicago•
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Now likely to play against Chicago•
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Questionable for Saturday•