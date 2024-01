Hachimura will come off the bench Thursday against the Bulls, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Hachimura drew a pair of starts Sunday against the Trail Blazers and Tuesday against the Clippers, but the Gonzaga product will retreat to the bench now that LeBron James and Taurean Prince are back at full strength. Hachimura is averaging 19.0 minutes in his last four contests as a reserve.