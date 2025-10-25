Hachimura finished Friday's 128-110 win over the Timberwolves with 23 points (10-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds during the Lakers' 128-110 win over the Timberwolves on Friday.

Hachimura had a quiet Opening Night against the Warriors on Tuesday, but the seventh-year pro had a nice bounce-back performance Friday to finish third on the Lakers in scoring behind Luka Doncic (49) and Austin Reaves (25). Hachimura didn't fill up the box score, but he'll remain in the Lakers' starting lineup and have an elevated workload for as long as LeBron James (sciatica) is sidelined.