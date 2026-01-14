Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Capped at 18 minutes in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hachimura (calf) recorded seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two rebounds in 18 minutes Tuesday in the Lakers' 141-116 win over the Hawks.
After recovering from a right calf strain, Hachimura took the floor for the first time since Dec. 28, but he operated with a significant minutes restriction and was deployed as a bench player for the first time all season. Jake LaRavia is likely to eventually move back to the second unit to clear a spot in the starting five for Hachimura, but the 27-year-old could need multiple games to get fully reconditioned before the Lakers opt to shake up the lineup.
