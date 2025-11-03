Hachimura finished Sunday's 130-120 victory over the Heat with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes.

The 27-year-old forward continues to be a solid secondary option for the Lakers. Hachimura has scored in double digits in five of seven games to begin the season, falling just short with nine points in the other two, while averaging 15.3 points, 4.1 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.9 threes and shooting 57.7 percent from the floor and 44.8 percent (13-for-29) from beyond the arc.