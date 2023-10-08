Hachimura scored 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding seven rebounds, an assist and a block across 21 minutes in Saturday's 125-108 preseason loss to the Warriors.

Hachimura is reportedly competing with Jarred Vanderbilt and Taurean Prince for the Lakers' final starting spot, and he made a strong case for earn that role in this preseason opener. Hachimura would slot as the team's power forward, and he's coming off a 2022-23 season in which he averaged 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 48.5 percent from the field across 33 appearances since joining the Lakers via trade.