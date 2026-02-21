Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Coming off bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hachimura is not in the Lakers' starting lineup against the Clippers on Friday, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
Hachimura will slide to the bench for Friday's LA clash after Luka Doncic (hamstring) was cleared to return to action. Hachimura has started in each of the Lakers' last four games, with his last outing taking place Feb. 12 against the Mavericks, when he registered 21 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes.
