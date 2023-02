Hachimura will not start Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Hachimura will join the reserves after starting the Lakers' last eight games. Over that stretch, he averaged 12.0 points and 6.6 rebounds across 28.4 minutes. It's unclear if Coach Darvin Ham is just testing a new lineup or if Hachimura will continue to come off the bench moving forward. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on his status following the break.