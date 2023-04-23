Hachimura closed Saturday's 111-101 victory over the Grizzlies in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes.

Hachimura continues to put up solid stat lines in relief. He came into Game 3 of this series averaging 24.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over two contests against the Grizzles and averaged 31 minutes on the floor during that span.