Hachimura registered 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 113-104 victory over San Antonio.

If Wednesday's win was any indication, we will be seeing a lot more from Hachimura as the season progresses. Not only did Hachimura distinguish himself under the basket, he offered a slash-and-shoot style that provided an added dimension to the offense. His arrival is bad news for fantasy managers who are riding Troy Brown for production, as it appears coach Darvin Ham is grooming Hachimura for a starting role.