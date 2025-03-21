Lakers head coach JJ Redick said Thursday that he's hopeful Hachimura (knee) will be available to play Saturday against the Bulls, Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

While he continues to recover from left patellar tendinopathy, Hachimura missed his 12th straight game in Thursday's 118-89 loss to the Bucks, but the veteran forward looks to be closing in on a return to action. Hachimura resumed taking part in 3-on-3 on-court work earlier this week, and if he's able to increase his activity Friday, the Lakers could give him the green light to suit up Saturday. If Hachimura plays against the Bulls, he'll likely be operating with a minutes restriction. He's started in all 50 of his appearances on the season, averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.5 assists in 32.1 minutes per contest while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 76.5 percent from the free-throw line.