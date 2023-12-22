Hachimura is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder due to left wrist soreness.

With LeBron James (ankle) sidelined, Hachimura drew a spot start against Minnesota on Thursday, totaling 18 points, five rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes. However, he has emerged from that contest with a wrist injury and may be sidelined for the first time since Dec. 2. Hachimura is one of six Lakers listed on the initial injury report, so it's difficult to project what Los Angeles' lineup will look like.