Hachimura racked up 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 122-119 victory over San Antonio.

The Lakers were without LeBron James (calf) for this one, so Hachimura had to step into a starting role. Still, he did a good job, showing efficiency with his shooting and ending close to a double-double. Hachimura is expected to revert to a bench role in Friday's rematch against the Spurs if James is available for that contest.