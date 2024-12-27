Hachimura is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Kings due to an illness, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Hachimura is in danger of missing his first game since Nov. 21 on Saturday due to an illness. If Hachimura is downgraded to out, Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish are candidates to receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Season-best effort from long range•
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Officially active•
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Deemed probable for Saturday•
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Excellent in win Sunday•
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Productive at both ends Friday•
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Logs 13 points in win•