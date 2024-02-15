Hachimura chipped in 36 points (13-19 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 138-122 victory over the Jazz.

Hachimura posted his best offensive performance of the season while picking up the gap left behind by LeBron James (ankle) and other Lakers players who were inactive, connecting on a half-dozen threes while ending as one of two players with 35 or more points. Hachimura surpassed the 30-point mark for the first time this season, setting season-best marks in both scoring and threes made in an impressive showcase.