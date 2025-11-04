Hachimura provided 28 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 123-115 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Hachimura delivered a huge performance Monday with Luka Doncic (rest) and Austin Reaves (groin) sidelined, posting a season-high 28 points on efficient shooting, finishing just one point shy of DeAndre Ayton's team lead. Hachimura has been excellent to start the campaign, averaging 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 59.3 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three through eight games. Averaging 35.9 minutes per contest, the power forward should continue logging heavy minutes while the Lakers deal with a slew of injuries.