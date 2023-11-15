Hachimura scored 23 points (8-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go with three rebounds in 24 minutes in Tuesday's 134-107 win over the Grizzlies.

With LeBron James (calf) making his return from a one-game absence, Hachimura was able to remain productive while coming off the bench. However, Hachimura needed some unsustainably hot shooting to get to clear the 20-point plateau, and he offered little in the way of production in other areas to support his scoring. The Lakers are listing James as questionable for the second leg of a back-to-back set Wednesday against the Kings, and if James sits out, Hachimura could at least have another opportunity to make a spot start.